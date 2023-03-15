How leaders from Northwell, Providence, Intermountain address misinformation in the age of TikTok, ChatGPT

With the rise of generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT and social media platforms like TikTok, concern about the potential spread of misinformation in healthcare continues to grow. Health system leaders told Becker's they're using clinicians, social media trends and their marketing teams to drive the creation of factual content for consumers and patients.

Many younger Americans also favor the internet over a visit to a physician for health and medical advice, leading to serious implications as both high-quality and inaccurate information abound online, with challenges in differentiating between what is credible and what isn't.

"Society is in a challenging place as polarization and the distrust of large institutions has been accelerated through America's experience with the pandemic," said Ramon Soto, chief marketing officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. "While the world tries to return to some sort of equilibrium, new forces have the potential to tug and distort the truth."

One way hospitals and health systems are fighting misinformation is by using staff as resources of truth.

"Social media is a part of everyday life in today's world. It is not realistic to think people are not going to use it," said Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, systemwide chief nursing officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health. "Organizations must use the trust factor and credibility they have to reach people to combat misinformation. Our expert clinicians like nurses, physicians and pharmacists help relay important information on the news, in digital and newspapers, as well as directly in the communities we are privileged to serve."

Clinician-approved

Tech developers have argued that AI chatbots could democratize the availability of quality medical advice, while a recent update to ChatGPT has stunned even physicians with its accuracy. Health systems remain undeterred.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence shares only clinically vetted information via its social channels, app, blogs, and AI chatbot named Grace, said Mary Renouf, vice president of community engagement and patient communication. The health system is an official content partner of both Facebook and TikTok for countering bad medical information online.

"Because many patients use digital tools like social media to receive health information and make healthcare decisions, sharing insights from clinical experts is imperative to combat the misinformation circulating via social platforms," Ms. Renouf said.

Other systems are using marketing teams to spearhead their fight against false information.

"Our marketing department works closely with our population health, community outreach and [diversity, equity and inclusion] teams to ensure a campaign's theme and tone are appropriate and effective," said Michael Knecht, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

RWJBarnabas also aims to prioritize the specific needs and nuances of each patient population it serves.

"This type of individualized, tailored approach — from determining which publications or websites are most effective to which community leaders we work with on webinars or in-person town halls — allows us to build lasting trust in our communities," Mr. Knecht said.

Northwell is employing a similar tactic by using its marketing team to restore balance to its conversations with consumers. Mr. Soto said the health system does this by making sure it respects everyone's points of view, shares facts and leverages healthcare's position as a trusted authority.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is taking a different strategy: using what's popular online to create its own informative content.

"We are developing digital content for consumer journeys informed largely by search engine research and social media trends," said Susan Milford, the health system's senior vice president of marketing and communication. "The secret sauce is to meet people where they are when searching for health information and then ensuring reliable, evidence-based information that is engaging is what your brand provides."

OSF is also using a grant to support the development of an app to alert healthcare professionals about misinformation on social media.

Turning to the experts

Recent years have also seen the rise of "clinician influencers," who gain prominence on social media in ways their bosses aren't always happy about. Some companies are also creating a new C-suite position — chief TikTok officer — to manage the influence of the video-driven platform.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's marketing team provides social media training to physicians with personal accounts, said Lisa Schiller, the health system's chief communications marketing officer.

"Our experts share information from their own research or an authoritative source on both their personal accounts, in addition to UNC Health-owned accounts," Ms. Schiller said.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health strikes a balance between being engaging with its digital content and addressing topics its patients are asking about, said Tim Shonsey, the health system's vice president of enterprise marketing.

"In an environment where online health information can be suspect, we have an opportunity to use our owned channels and social platforms to provide accurate and beneficial health information," he said.

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian is relying on its reputation, as well as its healthcare providers to confront mistruths at the grassroots level.

"We are laser-focused on rooting all our communications in being a trusted healthcare provider to our patients and consumers broadly," said Devika Mathrani, the health system's chief marketing and communications officer. "Yes, we need to be where our patients consume information and we have elevated our content publication. But we lead with research and data, and leverage the trusted voices of our healthcare professionals."