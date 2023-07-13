Healthcare organizations undergoing rebrands

Three hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since June 23:

Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold Medical Center is rebranding its network of four hospitals and 13 physician practices to unify its healthcare locations. Under the rebrand, which began July 1, all affiliated locations will go under the name Archbold and receive a new logo.





The payer arm of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has rebranded from Johns Hopkins HealthCare to Johns Hopkins Health Plans.





Bryan, Ohio-based Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers' two hospitals and outpatient center will get a new name after reaching a definitive agreement that will make the organization an affiliate of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health. When the affiliation is finalized Oct. 1, the facilities will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital and Parkview Archbold.