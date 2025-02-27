Health systems, hospitals undergoing rebrands

In highly competitive markets, hospitals and health systems are rebranding to differentiate themselves and stand out from competitors.
Here are four hospitals and health systems that have undergone rebrands since Jan. 8:
- Children's Hospital New Orleans will be renamed Manning Family Children's in partnership with the renowned football family.
- Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is set to change its name to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. The move comes shortly after the 114-bed hospital affiliated with Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health, a 19-hospital system.
- Astoria, Ore.-based Columbia Memorial Hospital rebranded to CMH in January.
- Orlando (Fla.) Health rebranded Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health as Baptist Health after acquiring the hospital from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.