Health systems, hospitals undergoing rebrands

Naomi Diaz -

In highly competitive markets, hospitals and health systems are rebranding to differentiate themselves and stand out from competitors.

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have undergone rebrands since Jan. 8:

  1. Children's Hospital New Orleans will be renamed Manning Family Children's in partnership with the renowned football family.

  2. Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is set to change its name to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. The move comes shortly after the 114-bed hospital affiliated with Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health, a 19-hospital system.

  3. Astoria, Ore.-based Columbia Memorial Hospital rebranded to CMH in January.

  4. Orlando (Fla.) Health rebranded Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health as Baptist Health after acquiring the hospital from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars