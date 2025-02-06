Manning family partnership to rebrand Children's Hospital New Orleans

Children's Hospital New Orleans will be renamed Manning Family Children's in partnership with the renowned football family.

The collaboration with the Manning family — Peyton, Eli, Olivia, Archie and Cooper — aims to expand access to specialized care for children across Louisiana and the Gulf South, according to a Feb. 5 hospital news release.

The rebranding was announced at a Feb. 5 pre-Super Bowl party. Hospital CEO Lucio Fragoso told nola.com that, while the financial details of the partnership are confidential, the gift is "transformational," the outlet reported.

The hospital will implement a phased rebranding plan over the coming months, the release added.

Manning Family Children's operates the 263-bed academic pediatric facility and a network of specialty clinics and primary care locations.