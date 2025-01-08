Oregon hospital refreshes brand

Astoria, Ore.-based Columbia Memorial Hospital has rebranded to CMH.

The updated branding was developed in partnership with Portland-based agency Sockeye, along with input from patients, staff, and leadership. The CMH Board of Trustees approved the changes in October 2024, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

The rebrand includes a refreshed website, along with updated social media pages. Over the next year, the hospital said patients will see changes to signage, printed materials, and other visuals throughout CMH.

While the hospital itself will still be called Columbia Memorial Hospital, the rebrand emphasizes the broader scope of CMH's services, according to the release, including its clinics and partnerships like the CMH-OHSU Health Medical Group and CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative.