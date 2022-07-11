Health system chief marketing officer's top priorities

From retention, loyalty and enrichment of current clients to creating a strong correlation and interconnectedness between brand experience, customer experience and employee experience, chief marketing officers are the C-suite executives required to embrace change and put patients front and center.

Here, three health system marketing leaders answer the question: What is the chief marketing officer's top priority in 2022?

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity



Paul Matsen. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Cleveland Clinic. Our top priority right now remains very consistent with what it has been over time and that is, first and foremost, building and growing the brand and reputation of the Cleveland Clinic around the world and in the markets where we're present around the United States.

We're in a very complex and fast changing environment, and there's a lot of new challenges for brands, especially relating to addressing issues of social equity in our communities. So I'd say managing brand and reputation remains a critical responsibility in addition to tracking patients.

For us that means attracting patients and serving patients in our local communities in Ohio and Florida. But it also means attracting patients from around the country and around the world for their specialty care that Cleveland Clinic provides.

Skip Hidlay. Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). I believe high-performing marketing, communications and digital strategy teams have a laser focus on four strategic priorities — building brand awareness and reputation, growing business volumes, advancing organizational strategy and creating engagement among healthcare consumers.

At the Ohio State, we make progress on these priorities with always-on marketing campaigns and brand storytelling deployed across owned, earned, paid and social media channels.

Steven Telliano. Assistant Vice Chancellor of Strategic Communications for UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). A chief marketing officer's top priority includes building authentic and trusted relationships with patients, and potential patients, to select our care teams as their partners in healthcare.

A key part of this, often overlooked, is the importance of listening and really hearing what people are saying to guide the overall marketing effort.