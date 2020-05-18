Geisinger launches online COVID-19 resource center to help state, businesses reopen

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger launched an online resource center to address key questions and best practices as businesses begin reopening across the state.

The resource center offers guidance for screening employees, temperature taking, staff and client interactions and signage kits to promote hand washing and social distancing in the workplace, among other resources.

Geisinger Health Plan is also now offering new virtual and telephone services to members, including health coaching, population health programs and behavioral health resources.

Click here to access the resources center.

