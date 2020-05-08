Mayo Clinic encourages plasma donations through new radio campaign

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with Entercom Communications to launch a radio campaign in Detroit, New York City, Miami and Chicago May 7 seeking convalescent plasma donations for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma is a federally-sponsored program led by Mayo Clinic meant to facilitate the process of investigational convalescent plasma transplants for patients in need. The campaign will inform recovered COVID-19 patients about the dire need for plasma donations and outline how they can donate through the program.

The EAP for Convalescent Plasma was pioneered by Mayo researcher Michael Joyner, MD, who collaborated with physicians from 40 institutions nationwide.

Currently, the program has more than 11,000 patients enrolled, with 6,600 of those patients having received a transfusion.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on digital marketing:

Advertising during a pandemic: 7 thoughts and considerations

Mass General, St. Jude Children's & more raise money for frontline healthcare workers on #GivingTuesdayNow

Baylor Scott & White publicizes COVID-19 safety measures to attract patients





Mass General, St. Jude Children's & more raise money for frontline healthcare workers on #GivingTuesdayNow

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.