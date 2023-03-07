Days of 'mass marketing are coming to a close,' says Intermountain Health marketing leader

Personalized, digital tools are the future — and the now — of hospital and health system marketing, while "the days of general, mass marketing are coming to a close," said Tim Shonsey, vice president of enterprise marketing for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Becker's reached out to Mr. Shonsey about some of the health system's recent marketing wins, how staffing issues affect his department, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Question: What recent marketing projects at Intermountain Health are you most proud of?

Tim Shonsey: Intermountain engages in numerous marketing projects each year. Each one provides us with unique insights into how we can better connect with our current and future patients. We're proud of the ongoing launch of our new Intermountain Health brand. It's not just a marketing project, but an organizationwide effort to better respond to the needs of those we serve and position ourselves for the future of healthcare delivery.

Q: What are the top trends in hospital/health system marketing nowadays?

TS: If the last 12 months taught us anything, it's that the days of general, mass marketing are coming to a close, and developing an informed and trusted relationship with our current and future patients is imperative.

Q: What have you found to be the most effective digital methods/strategies for marketing Intermountain?

TS: We have been fortunate to utilize and optimize several digital strategies to help connect patients with the care they need. From targeted search to reviews management to journey mapping through customer relationship management (CRM) tools, we are creating a digital ecosystem to help connect people and services.

Q: What are the biggest challenges that hospital/health system chief marketing officers face today?

TS: Marketing is a resource-intense function, so managing limited resources in the form of talent and funding is always a challenge. It is our responsibility to make the best investments in marketing that allow our organization to grow.

Q: How does the size and structure of Intermountain affect your marketing strategy?

TS: Intermountain Health is fortunate to have a large and integrated team serving several diverse markets. As an integrated team, we are allowed to trial and test different approaches, then standardize best practices across our system. Our size allows us to be innovative and integration allows us to be responsive.

Q: Where do you see hospital/health system marketing going next?

TS: Marketing will continue to prioritize the digital experience as a focal connection point with patients and consumers.