Henry Ford Health rebrands health plan: 5 things to know

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has rebranded its insurance arm, HAP, as Health Alliance Plan by Henry Ford Health.

Five things to know:

1. The new name is intended to reflect the health plan’s 40-year integration with Henry Ford Health and emphasize closer coordination between coverage and care.

2. Health Alliance Plan serves more than 500,000 members across Michigan and offers access to 96% of providers across the state’s Lower Peninsula, the organization said in a May 19 news release. Henry Ford Health includes 12 hospitals, more than 550 sites of care and over 50,000 employees.

3. The rebrand also includes the payer’s third-party administrator business, formerly ASR Health Benefits, which will now operate as Health Alliance TPA by Henry Ford Health.

4. As part of the announcement, Health Alliance Plan said it will invest $150,000 across four Michigan-based community organizations focused on housing stability, nutrition, senior wellness and homelessness support.

5. The organizations said the changes will not affect member coverage, benefits or provider networks. Updated member materials and ID cards will be rolled out over time.

“Our new name reflects the strength of a model we’ve built over decades — bringing coverage and care together in ways that help people access services more easily, navigate healthcare with less friction, achieve better outcomes and reduce the cost of care,” Margaret Anderson, president of Health Alliance Plan, said. “As Health Alliance Plan by Henry Ford Health, we’re making that advantage clearer to the members, employers and communities we serve.”

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