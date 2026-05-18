Medicare members lack digital health literacy: CVS study

Older adults are interested in using digital tools to manage their healthcare but often lack the technological wherewithal to do so, CVS Health found.

Here are four things to know from CVS’ May 18 research report, which included ethnographic studies, interviews and surveys of Medicare-eligible Americans:

1. 86% of older Americans are open to engaging with digital health tools

2. 85% of respondents report challenges understanding how to navigate digital health platforms.

3. 71% of Medicare-eligible consumers report an eagerness to engage more with digital health tools.

4. 58% of older Americans say low digital health literacy is negatively affecting the management of their health.

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