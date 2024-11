Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is partnering with the baseball team the Atlanta Braves to build a new park.

The 30,000-square-foot space, named "Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park," will feature a brand-new ball field, interactive experiences, a spacious lawn area, and additional amenities designed to create a fun, engaging environment for families, according to a Nov. 14 news release.

The area is expected to open ahead of the team's 2025 season.