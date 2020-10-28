8 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns
Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns launched by hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations during October.
- The CDC and the American Medical Association partnered with the Ad Council to roll out the new "No One Has Time for Flu" campaign, which urges Americans to get flu shots.
- Oklahoma City-based OU Health rebranded itself and launched a new comprehensive website, consolidating all components of former OU Medicine and OU Health Sciences Center into one online home. Its new brand promise states "The Future of Health is Here."
- Rite Aid pivoted toward a new brand strategy, named Rx Evolution, that showcases its pharmacists as advocates for patients' overall wellness and healthcare journey.
- The Maryland Department of Health launched its "Fight the Flu" campaign, encouraging all residents to get a flu shot to mitigate the potential convergence of flu and COVID-19 outbreaks.
- Primary care physician services provider InHealth MD Alliance rolled out its "In Their Own Words" campaign, showcasing real patients who share personal stories about the care they received.
- Orthopedic device company Zimmer Biomet unveiled its "Don’t Let Pain Gain on You" campaign, which seeks to alleviate worry in patients who have delayed joint replacement surgery amid the pandemic.
- Alabama launched its "Light-Up Friday Nights" campaign for the month of October, encouraging all residents to leave their porch lights on during Friday nights to support healthcare workers.
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati Public Schools and Hamilton County (Ohio) Job and Family Services rolled out their "Safe and Sound at Home" campaign, which aims to address the exhaustion and depression many parents are facing as they care for their children amid the pandemic.
