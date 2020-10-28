8 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns launched by hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations during October.

More articles on digital marketing:

How Maryland's #FightFlu campaign is engaging residents, encouraging vaccination

4 marketers using pandemic-specific data dashboards

HHS scraps $250M COVID-19 Santa-themed ad campaign: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.