6 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns recently launched by healthcare organizations, nonprofits and state and local governments.

More articles on digital marketing:

Health system, CDC ads found on COVID-19 misinformation sites

'Vaccine alarmism': Is ambiguous public messaging hindering COVID-19 vaccination rates?

TikTok partners with National Eating Disorder Association to curb harmful content

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.