6 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns recently launched by healthcare organizations, nonprofits and state and local governments.

  1. Maryland launched its "GoVAX" campaign, which tackles vaccine hesitancy and encourages residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

  2. Harris County, Texas, also launched a campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, called "Stay Smart, Do Your Part."

  3. Arkansas spent $500,000 on an advertising campaign encouraging residents to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

  4. The Latino Community Foundation rolled out a campaign to increase vaccination rates among Latino agricultural workers in California.

  5. The Texas Department of Health Service committed $2.3 million to a statewide advertising campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.

  6. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth launched its "Kindness Initiative," a campaign designed to encourage community involvement and compassionate gestures.

