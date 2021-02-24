6 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns
Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns recently launched by healthcare organizations, nonprofits and state and local governments.
- Maryland launched its "GoVAX" campaign, which tackles vaccine hesitancy and encourages residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
- Harris County, Texas, also launched a campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, called "Stay Smart, Do Your Part."
- Arkansas spent $500,000 on an advertising campaign encouraging residents to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.
- The Latino Community Foundation rolled out a campaign to increase vaccination rates among Latino agricultural workers in California.
- The Texas Department of Health Service committed $2.3 million to a statewide advertising campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.
- Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth launched its "Kindness Initiative," a campaign designed to encourage community involvement and compassionate gestures.
More articles on digital marketing:
Health system, CDC ads found on COVID-19 misinformation sites
'Vaccine alarmism': Is ambiguous public messaging hindering COVID-19 vaccination rates?
TikTok partners with National Eating Disorder Association to curb harmful content
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.