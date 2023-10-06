5 hospital rebrands

Noah Schwartz -

Hospitals in Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Arizona and Nebraska have all recently launched rebranding campaigns.

Here are five hospital rebrands that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 6:

  1. UW Health renamed SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere (Ill.) to UW Health Belvidere Hospital after the Madison, Wis., health system merged with SwedishAmerican in April 2021.

  2. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System rebranded as NCH and announced plans to roll out a new logo.

  3. Inova Health, based in Fairfax, Va., launched a rebranding campaign that will create a new logo and advertising campaign for the system.

  4. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth rebranded its cancer services to simplify the name to HonorHealth Cancer Care. Previously, it was HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network.

  5. Children's Hospital & Medical Center, based in Omaha, Neb., changed its name to Children's Nebraska. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars