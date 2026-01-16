4 Lifepoint Kentucky hospitals unify as regional system

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health’s four hospitals in Central Kentucky have unified under a new regional brand: Centerpoint Health.

The following hospitals have been renamed, effective Jan. 15., with each name including the city where the hospital is located, according to a Jan. 15 health system news release:

Bluegrass Community Hospital is now Centerpoint Health-Versailles.

Bourbon Community Hospital is now Centerpoint Health-Paris.

Clark Regional Medical Center is now Centerpoint Health-Winchester.

Georgetown Community Hospital is now Centerpoint Health-Georgetown.

The new system also includes Centerpoint Medical Group, which encompasses the system’s employed practices and providers.

The rebrand reflects the system’s shift from standalone community hospitals to a coordinated regional provider, Bruce Tassin, market president of Centerpoint Health and CEO of Centerpoint Health-Georgetown and Centerpoint Health-Versailles, said in the release.

The unified system includes nearly 1,700 team members. The rebrand will be phased in over several weeks.

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