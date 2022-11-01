Pediatric virtual mental healthcare startup Brightline cuts workforce by 20%

Brightline, a pediatric telemental health startup that has raised over $200 million, including from health systems and other healthcare organizations, has laid off a fifth of its staff.

"We identified several areas to realign our strategic priorities and have made the difficult decision to let go of talented team members across 20 percent of our workforce," a company spokesperson emailed Becker's. "We approached these decisions focused on the capabilities we need to best serve our members today and our goals of serving even more families in the future."

Brightline has raised $212 million to date, according to Crunchbase, including funding from New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Boston Children's Hospital, Optum Ventures, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Alphabet-backed GV.