Michigan Medicine plan enhancements to its digital health experiences

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is expanding its relationship with healthcare consumer experience company Loyal to modernize its digital health experiences for patients.

Over the next three years, Michigan Medicine will roll out:

A new chatbot that answers consumer questions about locations and relevant providers, billing and payments, and long-term COVID support services.





Functionality to provide appointment location assistance and appointment details for patients.





Conversational AI that can drive dialogues for the websites of the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Rogel Cancer Center and the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

"During the pandemic, Loyal went above and beyond as we dealt with a flood of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Not only did they help significantly lighten the load on our staff, but they proactively identified a need around mental health and quickly delivered a solution to the benefit of our community," said Rose Glenn, chief communications and marketing officer at Michigan Medical in a Sept. 7 press release.