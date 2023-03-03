Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

Artificial intelligence-powered medical documentation company Abridge partnered with the Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System.



BetterKnight, a virtual sleep company, raised $33 million in growth funding.



Health and wellness platform Hims & Hers reported a 94 percent jump in revenue for 2022.

Companies that had a bad week: