Hims & Hers reports 94% jump in revenue

Digital health and wellness platform Him & Hers reported revenue of $526.9 million for 2022, a 94 percent year-over-year increase.

For 2023, the company is expecting to up that revenue to between $735 million and $755 million, according to a Feb. 27 Hims & Hers news release.

"2022 was a year of outstanding execution across the company, as we surpassed one million subscribers on the platform and made significant strides in delivering on our mission to make the world feel great through the power of better health," Andrew Dudum, Hims & Hers co-founder and CEO, said in the release. "New technological advancements, acquisition of key talent, ongoing brand strength, and operational excellence fueled strong growth across the business."