Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care platform, partnered with Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

  2. Healium, an augmented reality startup, received a $3.6 million investment from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.



Companies that had a bad week:

 

  1. Health artificial intelligence company Olive AI is getting rid of its utilization management service line.

  2. Merative, the healthcare data company formerly known as IBM Watson Health, laid off 12.5 percent of its workforce.

