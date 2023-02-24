Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care platform, partnered with Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.
- Healium, an augmented reality startup, received a $3.6 million investment from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Health artificial intelligence company Olive AI is getting rid of its utilization management service line.
- Merative, the healthcare data company formerly known as IBM Watson Health, laid off 12.5 percent of its workforce.