Wake Forest, Oracle collaborate on web portal to collect daily information on large populations

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health and Oracle created a patient monitoring web portal that collects daily information on a large population of participants for a multi-organization study on regional infection patterns of COVID-19.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health are also participating in the study, which aims to use online data-gathering and at-home rapid diagnostic kits to gain a better understanding of the pandemic and the virus' infection patterns to help aid development of treatment strategies. Clinical research organization Javara is helping conduct the community-based research study.

All data collected in the study will be shared with government agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and state and local public health departments.

"This study should rapidly allow us to define the epidemic on a regional basis and establish the framework to both track the disease in real time and answer critical secondary research questions,” said John Sanders, MD, principal investigator of the study and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health, according to the news release.

The North Carolina General Assembly provided $100,000 in funding to allow researchers to purchase and mail at-home test kits to study participants.

More articles on data analytics:

How Atrium Health decides where to open COVID-19 testing cites

Viewpoint: We need more data to determine who has developed COVID-19 immunity

The right way for health systems to use data analytics in COVID-19 planning

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.