How Atrium Health decides where to open COVID-19 testing cites

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is using geographical information system data to determine where COVID-19 testing sites are most needed.

With geography-based data, Atrium Health officials are able to watch where COVID-19 is spreading. This helps identify emerging hotspots and communities that might have trouble accessing testing.

Atrium Health hopes to target underserved and minority communities with mobile testing centers.

"For a lot of testing sites, you need a phone to make an appointment and other smart technologies for virtual care," said Kinneil Coltman, senior vice president and chief community and external affairs officer of Atrium Health. "A lot of individuals can't afford these devices, and are therefore unable to receive these options for care."

"A large number of individuals in these populations don't have a car to transport them to testing sites," she continued. "So, with these mobile Coronavirus Testing Centers, we are bringing the sites to the neighborhoods."

Individuals don't need an appointment or physician referral to visits the testing sites. Additionally, Atrium Health is holding off billing for now. For those with insurance, a bill might be sent to the insurer at a later date. Those patients without insurance will not be billed.

