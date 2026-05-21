Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s training ground to host FIFA team

Atlanta United’s training facility in Marietta, Ga., which includes a partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will serve as the official base camp for the Uzbekistan men’s national soccer team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlanta United Training Center, officially known as the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, will host the team throughout the tournament’s group stage and may also be used as a venue-specific training site before knockout-round matches played in Atlanta, according to a May 20 news release.

The designation spotlights the metro Atlanta facility following a recent $25 million expansion completed in September 2025.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.