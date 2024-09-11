The 'sweet spot' for data, analytics in healthcare

Investing in data-driven technologies can automate processes and enhance efficiency, but investing in people will drive transformative change.

That's according to Kristen Dubesky, vice president of data at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System. Ms. Dubesky connected with Becker's to discuss her strategy in leading a team focused on data and metrics through a more human-oriented approach.

"Whether it's internal to our work or the clinicians, the sweet spot is having us work with analytics to partner with operations and understand what they're doing," Ms. Dubesky said. "Then translate a lot of that to the IT side of things, so they can make the system better, and I can show them the data at the end of the day actually works better."

There is no standalone role, and ensuring each employee has a broader understanding of the various roles across departments drives organizational success. Understanding with whom to collaborate, how to communicate with them and why to turn to them will provide better results and foster a cohesive team environment, Ms. Dubesky said.

Building a strong team begins by developing and mentoring individuals before they become full-time employees, Ms. Dubesky said. Starting her career as an intern, Ms. Dubesky saw internships as a way to incorporate passion into career paths, and she has tried to create internship programs with local colleges at each of her previous jobs.

"One of the most rewarding things has been helping younger individuals or people that are just coming into the professional workforce figure out what they want to do and what they become passionate about," Ms. Dubesky said. "Because I was fortunate enough to have that myself, I wanted to pay that back."

Once employees discover how to blend passion and work, continuing the growth and understanding of their role is crucial to maintain positive team dynamics. Ms. Dubesky said the keys to fostering a supportive work environment are effectively communicating expectations, addressing issues in a timely manner and leaning into the human aspect of healthcare.

"Something that I misstepped with in the very beginning, was I didn't want to get too personal with people," Ms. Dubesky said. "In healthcare, because we're all working toward the same thing, we need to have those guards down and we need to trust each other."

Ms. Dubesky attributed team collaboration to Penn Medicine's creation of a process that minimized COVID-19 vaccine waste to 0.008% during the height of the pandemic. By collaborating with performance improvement teams, the organization developed a prediction model to optimize vaccine usage and reduce waste, enabling the distribution of 240,000 doses in less than four months despite operating part-time.

"That's why I think I've stayed in this industry for two decades," Ms. Dubesky said. "Because I found such good camaraderie and collaboration among people, and we're just driving for the patient at the end of the day."