New York undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths by 50%, investigation finds

New York underreported COVID-19-related deaths of nursing home residents by about 50 percent, the state's attorney general Letita James announced Jan. 28.

The office of New York's attorney general launched an investigation into the state's nursing homes' COVID-19 procedures, during which it asked 62 nursing homes (10 percent of all nursing homes in the state) for information regarding on-site and hospital COVID-19 deaths. It then compared the number of in-facility deaths they reported to the number of in-facility deaths publicized by the state's health department, as well as compared the total number of deaths reported to the total number of deaths publicized by the health department.

The investigation found nearly 4,000 New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19 after being transferred to a hospital, deaths that had gone unreported by nursing homes.

The office of the state's attorney general highlighted one instance in which a nursing home reported five confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths at the facility to New York's health department. It later reported to the office of the attorney general 27 COVID-19 deaths at the facility and 13 hospital deaths, a data reporting discrepancy of 29 deaths.

