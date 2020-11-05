Michigan governor signs law expanding nursing home COVID-19 data reporting

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law Nov. 5 imposing more extensive data reporting requirements from the state's nursing homes.

The law requires weekly updates on COVID-19 nursing home data to be released to the public by Michigan's health and human services department and its licensing and regulatory affairs department.

The updates must include the new and cumulative number of positive cases and deaths among nursing home staff and residents, as well as the new and cumulative number of nursing home residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and were transferred to a new facility. The law also requires weekly updates on the number of nursing homes conducting COVID-19 testing, current visitation policies and current supply of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Nursing homes will also be required to publish historic data on COVID-19 by Nov. 15.

"Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and these bills will help us protect each other as we continue to fight this virus," Ms. Whitmer said in a Nov. 5 statement. "COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, frontline workers, and small businesses, and I will continue to do everything in my power to save lives and will work with anyone who shares those goals."

