Florida stops posting cumulative COVID-19 results, focuses on daily numbers

The Florida health department stopped reporting the overall COVID-19 positivity rate and total number of tests administered, numbers it has posted since March, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.



Jason Mahone, communications director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said the agency decided to stop reporting those numbers to provide more "clear accurate information," saying the cumulative number doesn't reflect the state's current status.



The state's daily COVID-19 reports will focus on the number of tests reported and positivity rate for the previous 14 days, according to a News 6 report. The change aligns with the CDC's recommendations for calculating the percent of positive cases and clearly communicating that number for public health decision-making, according to Mr. Mahone.



