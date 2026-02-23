4 Big Tech health system partnerships

From adopting AI to uncover rare diseases to boosting rural innovation, health systems continue to team up with Big Tech on their digital transformations.

“As we use more AI solutions, they require more storage capability, and we need to be able to move quickly,” WellSpan Health COO Ms. Paulus told Becker’s for a Feb. 3 story about its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. “Having that cloud foundation allows us to trial and pilot with new AI partners before making a full commitment.”

Here are four partnerships between health systems and Big Tech that Becker’s reported on in the past month:

1. Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital and San Diego-based Rady Children’s Hospital are working with Amazon Web Services to detect rare diseases with the help of AI, the company said Feb. 19.

2. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital’s AI portfolio includes using generative tools from Epic and Microsoft and leveraging Palantir’s capabilities, Becker’s reported Feb. 18.

3. The American Hospital Association said Feb. 5 it has named WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, W.Va., as the 2026 recipient of its new Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award sponsored by Microsoft.

4. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is migrating its entire technology infrastructure to the cloud through a partnership with Amazon Web Services, a move that will help the health system build a stronger technology foundation, Becker’s reported Feb. 3.