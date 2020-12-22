Louisiana's COVID-19 positivity rates skewed by inaccurate reporting, auditor says

The COVID-19 positivity rates in Louisiana are skewed by labs and clinics not reporting all test results, according to a report in The Advocate.

Four details:

1. Some Louisiana labs aren't submitting the number of daily COVID-19 tests taken or submitting results late, according to state auditor Daryl Purpera. There were about 294 labs reporting just positive results and 64 reporting just negative results. The lack of information prevents Louisiana from reporting accurate positivity rates requested by the federal government, he said.

2. There are several urgent care clinics in the state without internet connectivity to report COVID-19 test results in a timely fashion, according to the report. Louisiana Health Department Secretary Courntey Phillips said her staff excludes those providers from positivity calculations.

3. Half of the state's 2.3 million COVID-19 tests taken as of Oct. 1 weren't submitted within 24 hours as required, and 4.1 percent didn't include the test date.

4. Labs took more than five days to report nearly 20 percent of the COVID-19 positive tests.

