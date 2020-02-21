Health Catalyst acquires quality-tracking software company

Analytics technology company Health Catalyst announced on Feb. 18 that it will acquire Able Health, which develops quality and regulatory measurement tracking software for healthcare providers.

The addition of Able Health's software will expand Health Catalyst's existing quality and regulatory tracking to include more measures and automate reporting. The Able Health software will be strengthened in turn by Health Catalyst's Data Operating System platform.

"The combined Health Catalyst and Able Health solution will further reduce the administrative burden of quality reporting and allow care teams to focus on patient care, a key to making value-based care work for providers and patients," Rachel Katz, CEO of Able Health, said in the announcement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2020.

