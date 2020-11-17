Cleveland halts COVID-19 data update because of spike in new cases

Cleveland was unable to report COVID-19 data for more than two days due to the high volume of new cases within the city, according to a cleveland.com report.

In a Nov. 16 press release, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's administration said the health department continues to review and analyze data, and when the process has completed it will release a full report to the public. His administration blamed a surge of new cases for the delay.

On Nov. 14, the last time data was updated, Cleveland had 139 new confirmed cases, according to the report.

On Nov. 17, Ohio had 7,268 new daily cases and a 12.6 percent positivity rate, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

