California news outlets collaborate on COVID-19 data efforts

Local newspapers and news outlets in California formed a partnership to gather COVID-19 data and report on the virus spread outside of the state health department's efforts, according to the Los Angeles Times.



The Times has collected information as part of an independent survey of COVID-19 data compiled from 61 local health agencies since March and used the information for its coronavirus tracker. The survey has published the number of cases and deaths days before the California health department.



As part of the collaboration, the data collection efforts will be split between theTimes and the San Francisco Chronicle, which has conducted similar survey efforts separately in the past. Data journalists from the San Diego Union-Tribune and other news outlets will contribute to the efforts and use the data for their articles and reports.



The Times already updates data daily on Github.



