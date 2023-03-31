Why small health systems are more vulnerable to cyberattacks

Smaller health systems are especially prone to cyberattacks because their networks tend to be easier for hackers to access, according to a presentation by Microsoft cybersecurity leaders reported on by Chief Healthcare Executive.

"Healthcare is very vulnerable," Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft's $20 billion security business, said at the ViVE conference March 29, according to the story. "We're also seeing it with the small hospital systems," added David Rhew, MD, global chief medical officer at Microsoft.

Ms. Jakkal suggested that health systems take a "zero trust" approach to cybersecurity and assume that hackers have already infiltrated their networks, the news outlet reported March 30. She added that artificial intelligence in cybersecurity is "going to change the game in so many ways," with the technology's ability to constantly learn about and detect emerging threats.