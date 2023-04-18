University of Miami Health System using identity verification tech to improve security

The University of Miami Health system is integrating the Powered by Clear identity verification platform into its network.

The verification system allows patients to access their personal health information with a picture of their government identification and a picture of themselves. UHealth is aiming for the new system to save time and boost security, according to an April 17 UHealth news release. Employees will also use the system to access their employee credentials.

UHealth is the first health system in Florida to partner with Clear.

"By aligning with Clear, we are able to streamline the patient experience by offering this innovative option that provides our patients a seamless and secure way of accessing their medical information," Dipen Parekh, MD, chief operating officer of the University of Miami Health System, said in the release.