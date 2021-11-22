UF Health seeks to dismiss patient lawsuit over ransomware attack

Listen
The Villages Tri-County Medical Center, UF Health's parent company, is asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a patient after a May ransomware attack, according to Nov. 19 court documents obtained by Becker's.
Five things to know:
- Chrystal Holmes sued the health system over a May 31 ransomware attack, which shut down its computer systems for nearly one month. The health system reported to HHS' data breach portal that 700,981 individuals were affected.
- Ms. Holmes, who was a patient of the health system and received a letter notifying her of the attack, filed a putative class-action complaint Sept. 3 claiming the health system was negligent, is responsible for a breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.
- The Villages Tri-County Medical Center filed to dismiss Ms. Holmes' claims. Under Florida law, being potentially exposed in a ransomware attack isn't sufficient to file a lawsuit and the individual, according to court documents. The "plaintiff must allege that she suffered a cognizable injury caused by the ransomware attack. She has not. For that reason alone, her claims must be dismissed," the documents say.
- The request for dismissal also alleges that the "plaintiff has not properly pled her implied contract claim because she fundamentally fails to identify any statement where UF Health Central Florida promised to protect her information."
- A UF Health representative declined to comment when contacted by Becker's.