Some appointments returning 6 days after cyberattack at Ohio hospital

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Some appointments are still being canceled at Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center six days after discovering it was the victim of a cyberattack, the hospital said in a Nov. 16 Facebook post.
Five details:
- The hospital said Nov. 16 that appointments for radiology, sleep lab, outpatient cardiac testing, pulmonary function tests, anti-arrhythmia clinics and outpatient rehabilitation in the Lucasville, Vanceburg and Wheelersburg locations are canceled for Nov. 17.
- The hospital has brought outpatient rehabilitation back to its Portsmouth location.
- The hospital has been notifying patients through Facebook posts about which appointments would be canceled the following day. The hospital began canceling appointments because of computers being down.
- The hospital said it is working to reschedule appointments as soon as possible but noted Nov. 15 that its phone lines are extremely busy.
- On the morning of Nov. 11, the hospital discovered hackers had breached its network. The hospital said it is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to investigate the scope of the breach and resolve the situation.