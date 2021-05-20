Scripps' website restored nearly 3 weeks after cyberattack: 7 things to know 

Scripps Health tweeted May 20 that its website has been restored, 20 days after a cyberattack on the San Diego-based health system's IT network.

Seven things to know:

1. Scripps experienced a cyberattack May 1 when malware was placed on its information system. The incident prompted the health system to suspend access to a "significant portion of [its] network," Scripps CEO Chris Van Gorder wrote in a May 10 memo shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

2. In the May 20 tweet, Scripps informed patients that while "some features on our website are still being worked on and are not quite ready for use yet, most of scripps.org is back up and running."

3. Scripps still is investigating the malware attack and is unsure whether patient data was affected; the health system said it will send notifications to affected individuals if their data was exposed once the investigation concludes.

4. Scripps has partnered with Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp to provide lab services while its IT systems remain offline.

5. The health system still advises patients to mail medical records requests to its information department.

6. Scripps' four hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers, clinics and affiliated practices are open and seeing patients. The system is contacting patients directly if scheduled surgeries or appointments need to be rescheduled, and virtual visits still are taking place.

7. The health system created an FAQ page where it posts the latest updates and answers to questions about the cyberattack. Click here to view that resource.