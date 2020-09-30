Nebraska Medicine resumes elective surgery 10 days after computer outage

Nebraska Medicine in Omaha reported "significant progress" in restoring IT systems on Sept. 29, several days after a cyberattack shut them down, according to a report in the Omaha World-Herald.



The health system is resuming regular appointments and elective procedures on Sept. 30, which were postponed during the computer outage. The staff also reverted to paper records but was able to keep emergency rooms open and did not divert patients to other institutions.



The health system reported patient medical records were intact and restored with its backup and recovery process. However, the health system would not confirm whether medical records were exposed during the attack. The health system staff is now working to manually enter the information about services rendered during the attack into the patients' EHR.



Nebraska Medicine hosts EHR for Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb. The computer systems for Great Plains have been restored.

