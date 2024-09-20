Microsoft warns of ransomware group targeting healthcare

Microsoft has identified a financially driven hacking group that is deploying INC ransomware to attack the U.S. healthcare sector.

In a Sept. 18 thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, Microsoft Threat Intelligence revealed that the group, known as Vanilla Tempest, has been active since 2022.

The hacking group has targeted the healthcare, IT, and manufacturing sectors, using ransomware variants such as BlackCat, Rhysida, Quantum Locker and Zeppelin.

This is the group's first time using INC ransomware to target the healthcare industry, according to Microsoft.