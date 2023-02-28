Killnet possibly behind the website crashes of 9 Danish hospitals

Russian hacking group Killnet, which disrupted hospital and health system websites across the U.S. in February, might be behind an attack on nine Danish hospitals, The Register reported Feb. 28.

According to Copenhagen's health authority, nine Danish hospitals' websites were taken down for a few hours on Feb. 26, but the attacks did not disrupt hospital operations or digital infrastructure.

A few hours after the attack, the hospital websites were up and running again, according to the health authority.

A group called Anonymous Sudan is claiming responsibility for the attack, but security researchers say the attack was likely tied to Russia or located in former Soviet Union countries that have ties to Killnet.

In February, Killnet deployed a DDoS campaign on U.S. hospitals and health systems.