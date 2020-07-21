Information security startups attract investments amid spike in cyberattacks

Tech startups that offer information security services are garnering big deals as cyberattacks continue to threaten companies nationwide, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As companies and organizations continue to move to the cloud and the pandemic brings about widespread remote work, cyberattackers have more targets to choose from than ever before. Because of this, investors are seeking out tech startups that provide data privacy and security for the cloud, applications and endpoints.

Information security-focused startups worldwide brought in $4.3 billion and 231 deals during the first half of 2020, according to a recent report from capital market company PitchBook Data.

Some of the sector's most notable startups include Santa Clara, Calif.-based Netskope, which raised $340 million in February; Las Vegas-based NS8, which raised $123 million in June; and Bellevue, Wash.-based Auth0, which raised $120 million in July.

