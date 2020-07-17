Quantum Imaging employee shared patient X-rays on Facebook, company says

An employee of Quantum Imaging reportedly breached HIPAA by posting X-ray images on a Facebook group page, according to a report from Penn Live, the online news source for the Patriot-News.



The Lewisberry, Pa.-based imaging company announced on its Facebook page July 15 that it received reports that a nonphysician employee breached patient privacy. Quantum said it reported the incident to police and was "deeply disheartened" by the news but made no further comment.

The X-ray images shared were of male genitalia, according to the report. Quantum physicians work with hospitals including UPMC Pinnacle, Geisinger Holy Spirit and Easton Hospital, a Steward affiliate.



As of July 17, no arrests had been made in the case.



