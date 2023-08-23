How much health systems are paying to settle Pixel lawsuits

Hospitals and health systems around the country are being sued for their use of the Meta Pixel, which plaintiffs say shared their protected health information with the tech giant, allowing it to tailor ads based on their medical conditions.
Currently, more than 18 hospitals and health systems are facing lawsuits for allegedly installing the pixel technology on its websites and patient portals.
Here is how much two health systems are paying to settle those suits:
- Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, agreed to pay a $12.25 million settlement after it was hit with multiple lawsuits about pixel tracking technology that was placed on its website and patient portals.
- Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health reached a $2 million settlement in a patient-led lawsuit that accused the health system of sharing patient data from MyChart with Facebook.