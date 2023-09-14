Hospitals facing lawsuits for data breaches

Several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing lawsuits regarding data breach incidents that involved patients' protected health information.
Here are lawsuits involving five hospitals and health systems as reported by Becker's since Aug. 23:
- Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is facing a lawsuit that alleges it shared patients' protected health information with third parties like Meta. The health system has denied the allegations.
- Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center reached a $250,000 agreement with Indiana after the state filed a lawsuit against the health system for a 2021 cyberattack.
- Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital agreed to pay $1.55 million to resolve claims that it failed to protect patient information in a March 2022 data breach.
- San Antonio-based CentroMed is facing two patient-led lawsuits over a June 9 data breach that affected 350,000 individuals.
- Tampa (Fla.) General is facing three lawsuits for a May 31 data breach that affected 1.2 million patients.