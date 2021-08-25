Fake vaccine cards double in price with promise physicians register them in official databases

Bad actors are claiming to partner with physicians to put unvaccinated customers into official medical databases to falsely show they have been vaccinated, according to an Aug. 24 Cleveland-based Fox 8 report.

Five things to know:

  1. Fox 8 contacted sellers on backend channels of the internet to find out how much it would cost to purchase a fake vaccine card and be entered into an official healthcare database. 

  2. One seller said it would cost $100 for a blank card and $200 for a registered card. They said a registered card would come from a physician who has access to register people into the vaccine databases. A separate seller said they were working with pharmacies to create fake vaccine credentials.

  3. Eric Feinberg, vice president with the Coalition for a Safer Web, said fake vaccine cards used to sell for $50 on the dark web. Now the price has increased because sellers are offering to register customers at pharmacies, physicians' offices and hospitals.

  4. Federal officials said the entire operation could be a con and the sellers may have no connections to physicians or pharmacists.

  5. Cybersecurity experts also warn that giving up personal information to the seller can lead to identity theft. They can sell the data to other bad actors and profit from it.
 

