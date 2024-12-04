Change Healthcare readies for data breach settlement

Change Healthcare will soon meet with a federal judge to discuss a possible settlement agreement over the data breach that affected 100 million Americans.

The UnitedHealth Group claims processing subsidiary was hit with a bevy of class-action lawsuits after the February ransomware attack that exposed the personal and health data of as many as 1 in 3 Americans. A federal judge later consolidated the lawsuits to Minnesota.

Change Healthcare's attorneys are scheduled to meet with U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank to discuss settlement talks Jan. 30, while the plaintiffs' lawyers will have a similar meeting Dec. 18, according to court documents. A potential settlement could set a record for healthcare, as the Change breach is the largest in the sector's industry.