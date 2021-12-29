Billing issue affects data of 1,661 Advocate Aurora patients

Billing statements containing the personal health information of 1,661 Advocate Aurora Health patients in Illinois were mailed to the wrong location, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Advocate Aurora said the billing statements were all sent to one customer on or around July 29. The hospital system said the mail never arrived at its destination.

The billing error was discovered around Oct. 29. Advocate Aurora said it was caused by an accidental change to an account type in its billing software.

The data affected included patient names, provider names, the types of services rendered and visit account numbers. Patients have been notified of the potential data leak.

Advocate Aurora said it doesn't believe patient information has been misused but is offering affected patients free credit-monitoring services, according to the Tribune.



