5 healthcare organizations facing lawsuits over data breaches

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Cybercriminals are continuing to attack healthcare organizations at an alarming rate. These attacks bring negative consequences to healthcare systems' operations and finances in several ways, one of them being data breach lawsuits.
Here are five healthcare organizations that were sued over data breaches in 2022:
- QRS, a health IT and EHR software company, is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 320,000 patients that their protected health information was exposed during an August cyberattack. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 3 by one of the patients whose information was affected.
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 1.35 million patients that their protected health information was exposed during an October cyberattack. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 12 by one of the patients whose information was affected.
- Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 216,500 patients that their protected health information was exposed during an August ransomware attack. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 19 by one of the patients whose information was affected.
- True Health New Mexico, a payer, is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 63,000 members that their protected health information was exposed during a cyberattack. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 25 by three of the members whose information was affected.
- Seattle-based Sea Mar Community Health Center is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 688,000 patients that their protected health information was exposed during a cyberattack that took place between December 2020 and March 2021. The lawsuit was filed Feb. 22 by one of the patients whose information was affected.