Lyft, Kroger team up on rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Kroger partnered with Lyft to provide discounted rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the two companies announced Aug. 5.

Patients can visit Kroger's COVID-19 vaccine webpage to schedule a vaccination. In 30 states, they will receive a Lyft ride code with their appointment confirmation, which covers transport to and from the appointment and provides $12 per ride.

"With only around 50 percent of the country fully vaccinated, our partnership with Lyft creates greater accessibility to the vaccine and helps remove transportation barriers," Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said in a news release. "With the new Delta variant on the rise, it's more important than ever that we push forward with our goals to achieve herd immunity and improve vaccine equity."